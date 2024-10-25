Gavel

According to Superior court documents, Martin is being represented by Daniel Strumpf, a lawyer based out of Georgetown.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The murder trial of Edward Martin, of Millsboro, now lies in the hands of a jury.

In 2022, Martin was arrested by Delaware State Police after he was involved in a argument at the Coastal Taproom in Rehoboth Beach. This fight led the suspect to shoot the victim, with a handgun, in his chest. DSP says Martin had fled the scene but was identified later through investigative means.

Martin faces a life sentence if convicted of first-degree murder. He also faces four counts of reckless endangerment and additional counts of possession of a deadly weapon. (DSP)

