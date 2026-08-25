This article has been updated to reflect the death of one person in the crash.
MILLSBORO, Del. - One Millsboro man is dead and another was hurt in a crash on Long Neck Road near Landing Road late in the morning on Aug. 18.
The crash happened at approximately 11:50 a.m. A Chrysler Pacifica was driving north on Long Neck Road as a Ford Explorer was stopped at a stop sign on Mallard Road, said Delaware State Police.
Investigators determined the Explorer turned left into the path of the Pacifica. The front of the Pacifica then struck the driver's side of the Explorer.
The Explorer's driver, an 86-year-old Millsboro man, was also taken to an area hospital, and on Aug. 23, he died from his injuries. The Pacifica's driver, a 69-year-old Millsboro man, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Investigators are asking anyone with video footage or information relevant to the crash to contact Master Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267.