MILLSBORO, Del. - As Millsboro continues to grow, the town’s police department is entering a new chapter under newly appointed Chief David Moyer with 17 years of law enforcement experience and a focus on evolving with the community he serves.
Moyer said his career has influenced not only how he approaches policing, but how he leads people and prepares officers for a changing town.
"Looking at how I’ve progressed throughout my career and seeing how the training really does kick in, it reignites a passion in me as far as making sure that these guys are trained and properly prepared," Moyer said. "You never know when a traffic stop is going to turn into the worst day of your life."
He said adapting to growth and community expectations will be a key focus of his leadership.
"It’s my job to get them to this point as well as listening to the community, hearing what they have to say," Moyer said. "Because a police department’s goals should always be a moving target. The community is constantly evolving. We can’t be stuck in a certain path. We’ve got to be able to change with the community."
Moyer’s career has spanned multiple roles and disciplines. He previously served in the Marine Corps before working his way through the ranks as a patrol officer, detective, sergeant and, most recently, deputy chief at the Millsboro Police Department. He said his motivation to serve began early and was reinforced by national events.
"It was instilled in me early on, much like Christ did come and serve people," Moyer said. "That is what we need to be doing as a community, serving others. Then 9/11 really was an eye opener. I wanted to serve this country, and I realized the military isn’t the only way you can serve the country."
Moyer said each chapter of his career offered lessons that helped prepare him for leading an entire department.
"It’s very surreal," he said. "I remember sitting across the table from the chief at the time and telling him I wanted to be chief of police one day. To actually be sitting here right now, time has flown by."
He described his leadership philosophy as one rooted in communication and trust.
"Leadership to me is the transfer of power," Moyer said. "So it’s not me in charge trying to tell everybody else what to do. It is me listening to my people."
Moyer said his long-standing relationships in Millsboro give him a unique perspective on the community he continues to serve.
"Honestly, I could drive through and point out each individual resident," he said. "They know me, I know them, and that’s the type of hometown feel."
Throughout his career, Moyer said some of the most meaningful moments came from working with families during their most difficult times, experiences that continue to shape how he leads today.
"When I see justice brought, or a victim come back one day and thank me for the help I gave them, that is what I do it for," he said. "It shows that there is value to what we do here, and we can make a difference."
Now leading the department in a growing town, Moyer said his commitment to Millsboro goes beyond the job.
"I love Millsboro, and they will always have my heart," he said. "One day I’ll be buried here."
As he begins his career as chief of police, Moyer said the badge represents more than a title, it symbolizes the people he has served over the past 17 years and the community he is now entrusted to protect.