MILLSBORO, Del. — The Town of Millsboro is asking people who live there and community members to share their thoughts on existing parks within town limits and weigh in on plans for a new park along Route 24.
The proposed park would be located west of Route 113, across from Godwin School Road, according to town leaders.
According to Millsboro officials, the community feedback will play a key role in shaping future improvements and additions to local recreational spaces. Suggestions may include new amenities, upgraded playground equipment, walking trails, athletic fields or other design features.