MILLSBORO, Del. - A new Delaware law aimed at increasing affordable housing is changing how some housing projects are reviewed, prompting Millsboro leaders to take a closer look at what the changes could mean for local development.
The Housing for Every Delawarean Act, also known as Senate Bill 23, is designed to help increase the supply of affordable housing across the state.
Millsboro was among the municipalities that initially opposed the legislation. When the bill was first proposed, the town sent a letter to lawmakers expressing concerns that it could weaken municipal home rule authority and reduce local oversight of development decisions.
At the time, Millsboro leaders argued municipalities are best positioned to manage growth in their own communities because local governments understand the specific needs and challenges of their towns.
The town also raised concerns that a statewide housing policy may not account for differences among Delaware communities.
Lewes was also a part of the municipalites who opposed the legislation saying it was government overreach.
After revisions were made to the legislation, Millsboro leaders said they felt better about the bill but maintained that municipalities should have a role in determining how their communities grow.
The final version of the law gives local jurisdictions some flexibility in how they work to increase affordable housing, while also establishing requirements for how certain housing projects are reviewed.
Under the law, if a housing project is permitted under local zoning regulations and meets the required standards, it can go through an administrative review process.
Local boards can still review those projects, but their review is limited to determining whether the proposal meets the municipality’s objective requirements.
Supporters of the legislation say Delaware needs more affordable housing as housing costs continue to put pressure on people.
"Everybody needs a house. Everybody needs a roof over their head," said Joy Haag, from Millsboro.
Louise Hall, also from Millsboro, said affordable housing is dramatically important.
"I lived in an area in Florida. It was very affordable and I come here and it's like I'm blown away by the prices and the overdevelopment in this area," Hall said.
Haag said she supports efforts to create more affordable housing but emphasized the need for affordability to be meaningful for people.
"Everybody that works hard deserves to have a roof over their head for their family," Haag said. "You know, the groceries are expensive, the gas is expensive, the housing is expensive."
The Millsboro Town Council is set to meet tonight at 6 p.m. to discuss the bill.