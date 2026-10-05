MILLSBORO, Del. - Millsboro Town Council is considering ways to repair the bulkhead at Cupola Park after flooding and deterioration have continued to affect the waterfront park.
The town discussed the bulkhead during its Monday meeting following recent flooding from a nor’easter. Millsboro’s mayor said the storm brought the worst flooding he has seen at Cupola Park.
Parts of the wooden bulkhead are deteriorating, and some sections are beginning to give way.
Michael Dennis, who grew up in Millsboro, said the park has long been part of his life.
“I used to swim here when I was a kid”
Dennis said the condition of the bulkhead shows why repairs are needed.
“The poles are loose for the most part and they're rotten. That's the biggest problem because of the salt water. It just eats the wood right up. So it needs to be replaced.”
Town Council discussed a 2023 estimate that put the cost of repairing the bulkhead at more than $2 million. Council members said the town will continue seeking grants from Sussex County and the state to help pay for the work.
Kate McIntyre, who often visits Cupola Park, said she is pleased the town is taking steps toward addressing the problem.
“Such a wonderful little park to have and to have available for people. And then, you know, it just shows the care and respect to the town, the fact that, you know, it's been taken care of and, you know, we're getting the best out of our cute little town.”
Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk said Cupola Park is a major part of the community.
“It's used by people in Millsboro and in the region. And it's it's one of those parks, its first come, first serve. So if somebody can't afford to rent a hall to have their birthday party, they have it at the park and there's plenty of times you go down there and there's families enjoying it.”
No repair plan or funding source was finalized after Monday’s meeting. The town plans to continue pursuing grant funding for possible repairs.
Millsboro has also discussed the possibility of dredging the area, but town leaders have raised concerns that doing so could contribute to flooding in other areas.