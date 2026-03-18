MILLVILLE, Del. - The Millville Volunteer Fire Company announced the appointment of Guy L. Rickards as its new EMS chief.
MVFC President Gregory Hocker and Fire Chief Douglas Scott shared the announcement, highlighting Rickards’ 30 years of service in fire and EMS. A nationally registered paramedic, Rickards is a retired career officer from the Ocean City Fire Department, where he served as a battalion chief and managed the department’s rescue swimmer program until retiring in 2020, said the fire company.
Rickards also has deep ties to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, where he previously held multiple line officer roles, including eight years as fire chief.
The fire company said his credentials include certification as a National Board of Fire Professionals Pro Board Fire Officer IV, along with training through the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute Staff and Command School. He also serves as an instructor for the Delaware State Fire School, teaching Fire Academy and Fire Officer classes.
“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Rickards, a true fire and EMS professional, to the position of EMS Chief," Scott said. “We look forward to supporting Chief Rickards and moving the Millville Volunteer Fire Company EMS service forward in service to the community.”
Rickards is set to begin his new role on April 8.