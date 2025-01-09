MILTON, Del — Efforts to address affordable housing in Milton may take a significant step forward as the town's Affordable Housing Committee could vote on recommendations Thursday afternoon. These proposals, if approved, will be sent to the town council for consideration.
The committee has focused on strategies to increase affordable housing options, including the possibility of working with the Milford Housing Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing housing solutions for underserved populations. Last month, MHDC backed out of a Lewes project at Dutchman's Harvest.
Milton’s current approach to housing development has largely centered on constructing market-priced homes in residentially zoned developments and Large Parcel Development Districts. The town's 2003 Comprehensive Plan states that 14.7 percent of zoned property is LPD.