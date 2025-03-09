MILTON, Del. — Thousands of people lined the streets of Milton on Sunday for the town’s 17th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a celebration filled with festive spirit, live music, and plenty of green attire.
Christine Suchecki was among the many attendees who gathered with family and friends to enjoy the day’s festivities. “So this is my first time attending this parade,” Suchecki said. “We’ve heard great reviews from our friends who have been in the area for a long time, so we’re excited to see how it all turns out.”
The parade was preceded by the 12th annual 5K run, where Suchecki placed third in her age group. Following the morning race, spectators filled the streets as the highly anticipated parade kicked off. The event featured marching bands, classic cars, tractors, and local businesses decked out in green, all coming together to celebrate the holiday and support the community.
For some, the St. Patrick’s Day festivities are a can’t-miss event. “We’ve been preparing since 7:30 this morning for this,” said Tucker Nickerson, who attended with friends. “I’ve been pretty much preparing my entire life for this. This is what I was born to do.”
Beyond the fun and revelry, the event also served a charitable purpose, raising funds for the Milton Fire Department, Chamber of Commerce, and Community Foundation.
“It’s wonderful for the community,” Suchecki added. “I think it will keep bringing more and more people every year.” For those who missed out, more St. Patrick’s Day events will be taking place across Delmarva in the coming days.