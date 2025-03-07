DELMARVA - St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and there are plenty of exciting events lined up across Delmarva to celebrate the holiday with music, food, and festive fun.
Milton Kicks Off the Celebrations
Start the festivities early with the Lucky Leprechaun 5K race in Milton on March 9. The race begins at 11 a.m., with registration starting at 9 a.m. at Irish Eyes in Milton.
Later that afternoon, the 17th annual Milton St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at 2 p.m., raising funds for the Milton Fire Department, the Milton Chamber of Commerce, and the Milton Community Foundation.
Dewey Beach and Lewes Offer Festive Fun
In Dewey Beach, The Starboard will host its annual opening weekend party, featuring St. Patrick’s Day celebrations from March 13 to 16.
Meanwhile, Crooked Hammock Brewery in Lewes will offer live music, food and drink specials starting March 15. On March 16, the McAleer-Paulson School of Irish Dance will perform at noon to bring a touch of Irish tradition to the festivities.
Chincoteague’s Shamrock Search
Chincoteague Island will host the 15th annual Search for the Shamrocks event, organized by the Main Street Merchants. Starting March 14, visitors can explore local businesses for clues to solve a riddle and win prizes while enjoying the island's festive atmosphere.
Ocean City Hosts Maryland’s Largest St. Patrick’s Parade
The Delmarva Irish American Club will present Ocean City’s St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival on March 15. The parade, which began in 1980, has grown into Maryland's largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration, featuring pipe and drum bands, high school marching bands, and decorated floats. The parade starts at noon on Coastal Highway at 57th Street and ends at the 45th Street Shopping Center.
St. Patrick’s Day Specials in Rehoboth and Ocean City
On March 17, Bethany Blues in Rehoboth Beach will offer $3 Jameson shots and other holiday specials. Meanwhile, Fager’s Island in Ocean City will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Weekend, featuring Guinness, fish & chips, corned beef & cabbage, and live entertainment.
With a variety of events across the region, there are plenty of ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Delmarva.