MILTON, Del. — The streets of Milton were filled with music, floats and festive spirit as the town hosted its 18th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the celebration, which featured custom-made floats, marching bands, food, drinks and plenty of green as participants made their way through town.

For many residents, the parade has become a yearly tradition.

Parade dancing

“I love the marching band, and the bagpipes are my favorite,” said Dian McMahon, a Milton resident who attends the parade each year.

McMahon said the event continues to grow and bring more people together each year.

“I think it's wonderful. It's a family event. The parade's for everyone, it's the best town ever,” she said.

People Celebrating

Beyond the celebration, the parade also helps support the local community. Proceeds from the event help raise money for the Milton Fire Department and the Milton Chamber of Commerce.

Ben Carlson, who dressed up for the festivities, said the parade is one of his favorite parts of the holiday. He said what he enjoys most is the atmosphere and the people who come out to celebrate.

