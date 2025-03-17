MILTON, Del – The Milton Town Council is set to discuss the potential purchase of six parcels of land during its meeting on Monday, March 17. The properties, totaling about 2 acres, are being considered as a future site for a new police station and town meeting space.
The parcels include lots at 117 and 119 Broad St., 111, 113, and 115 Magnolia St., and 203 Mulberry St.
Town officials are evaluating the potential for building a new police state on the new land along with the construction of a building for town meetings. The council could eventually vote on the land purchase at Monday's meeting.