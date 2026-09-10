MILTON, Del. - A request before the Town of Milton could lower the speed limit on a portion of Route 5, moving the 35 mile-per-hour zone farther south to Wood Land Avenue as concerns continue about traffic near the Heritage Creek development.
For drivers heading south on Route 5 into Milton, the current 35 mph sign is the first reduced-speed sign they see right after Heritage Boulevard. The sign is right before drivers enter the school zone for the Mariner Middle School. Fernmoor Living, the developer of Heritage Creek off Harbeson Road, has asked the town to move that sign back to Wood Land Avenue.
The developer's request says speeding is not a pervasive issue in the area.
Chris Kosek moved to Heritage Creek more than two years ago and said he has seen police conduct plenty of traffic stops along Route 5.
“I mean, we see Milton cops pull people over any time of the day," said Kosek. "So they're either going beyond the 35 that stretches along the school, or they're coming from the other direction doing 50 and not not bothering to slow down.”
Peter Keough, who also lives in Heritage Creek, said a lower speed would be welcomed by people walking from the development's 55-and-over section about a half-mile down Route 5 on wood Land Avenue.
“The biggest thing about that is, is that when you hit it, you've got to slow down because we have pedestrians. Now, if you see the walkway, it goes right onto the shoulder of the road from phase A to walk up here, to go to the pool and things like that”
Fernmoor Living said in its request to the town that the current speed limit makes travel between those areas unsafe.
The town is expected to vote on the proposed change Monday, Sept. 14.