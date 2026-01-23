MILTON, Del. - The Town of Milton has declared a snow emergency route plan ahead of the winter storm expected to impact the area this weekend.
Town Manager Kristy Rogers issued the emergency declaration on Jan. 23 to take effect starting 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, and remain in place until snow removal is complete.
The following streets are designated as Snow Emergency Routes and must remain clear of parked cars:
All Delaware Department of Transportation routes, including Atlantic Street, Federal Street, Union Street, Mulberry Street, Front Street, and Route 16
Both sides of Atlantic Avenue, Bay Avenue, Behringer Avenue, Chandler Street, Chestnut Street, Lavinia Street, Magnolia Street, and Willow Street
The north side of Broad Street and the north side of Mill Street
During the emergency declaration:
Parking is prohibited on all designated emergency routes
Vehicles in violation will be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense
Locals are encouraged to use driveways or other off-street parking
Drivers must yield to snowplows and emergency vehicles
Plow obstruction is prohibited
People who live in the area are asked to keep fire hydrants visible and clear of snow
Town officials urge everyone to use caution during the storm. In an emergency, call 911.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.