MILTON, Del -It does not cost drivers to park in downtown Milton, but new policies under review by the Town Council could cost businesses based on parking. At Monday night's meeting, a vote could authorize the Finance Committee to study the impact of two options.
One would charge a $1 per ticket fee for events. Examples of this are shows at the Milton Theatre, Milton Historical Society bus tours, and the Milton Garden Club's garden tours.
Another option would be the design of fee schedule that would be applied to retail stores and restaurants that do not have their own on-site parking. If the Finance Committee receives the go-ahead, the deadline to report its findings is the December 2 Town Council meeting.