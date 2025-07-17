MILTON, Del. - A man is behind bars after police say he struck a woman in the head with a glass bottle during a domestic violence assault late Wednesday night, leaving her with a severe head injury.
Milton Police Department responded to a home on Federal Street around 11:05 p.m. on July 16, where they found a woman running from the scene, bleeding heavily from the head. Emergency responders arrived quickly and transported her to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
Investigators said the woman had been in a verbal argument with 37-year-old Terry Travis when he allegedly hit her in the head with a glass bottle. She was able to flee the residence and call for help, but police say Travis interfered with emergency communications during the attack.
Officers arrested Travis at the scene without incident. He was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and malicious interference with emergency communications.
Travis was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $40,100 bond.