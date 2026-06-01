MILFORD, Del. - A Milton man is facing multiple felony charges after Milford Police said an investigation into two reported thefts on May 27 led detectives to drugs, a stolen handgun and other evidence at his home.
According to the Milford Police Department, officers were first called to the Shell station on South DuPont Boulevard at about 11:03 a.m. for a reported theft. A victim told police that a masked man attempted to steal merchandise before driving away south on South DuPont Boulevard in a blue car with its registration plate covered.
About seven minutes later, officers responded to a second reported theft at the Dollar Tree in the 28000 block of Lexus Drive. Witnesses provided the same description of the man and car. Police said the man then drove north on South DuPont Boulevard. Officers searched the area but did not locate the car. Police said no force was used or implied during either theft.
Detectives later identified David L. Harmon, 35, of Milton, as the accused thief and obtained an arrest warrant. Detectives went to Harmon's home in the 25000 block of Williams Farm Road and took him into custody without further problems. Police said Harmon was wearing the same clothing seen during the thefts.
During the arrest, detectives said they found suspected cocaine and heroin on Harmon. A search warrant was then carried out at the home, where investigators seized a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, 49.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia.
Police said the handgun was reported stolen and that Harmon was prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.
Harmon was taken to Milford Police Department headquarters and charged with:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a controlled substance Tier 3 quantity
- Manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance Tier 3 quantity
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited (two counts)
- Manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- Receiving a stolen firearm
- Possess or consume a controlled or counterfeit substance (two counts)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Disorderly conduct
- Attempted theft under $1,500 (two counts)
- Menacing
Harmon was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction in lieu of $199,400 secured bail. Police said he was also issued no-contact orders involving the businesses and is scheduled to appear at a later date for a preliminary hearing.