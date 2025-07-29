MILTON, Del. – Tuesday night’s Milton Parks and Recreation Commission meeting focused on the town’s master plan for parks, with particular emphasis on creating a detailed park inventory.
The inventory will serve as a guide for people who live in Milton and visitors, providing information on amenities offered at specific parks and recreational areas. It will also help the Parks and Recreation Commission better understand what locals want to see in their parks.
Scotty Edler, chair of the Parks and Recreation Commission, told CoastTV, “As the town begins to grow and expand, there’s going to be new opportunities to put in different parks and different recreational facilities. And we want to make sure that we have a list of what we have and compare that with what the citizens of the town in the future want.”
These steps are among the first in making potential changes to local recreational facilities. The commission is seeking more public input before publishing an official inventory or implementing any changes.