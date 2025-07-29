Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Delaware, including the following areas, Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex and Kent, northeast Maryland, including the following areas, Caroline, Kent MD, Queen Annes and Talbot, New Jersey, including the following areas, Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Sussex and Warren, and Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A warm and increasingly humid airmass will be in place ahead of an approaching cold front that will pass through the region Thursday night. Showers and thunderstorms will be capable of heavy rain resulting in rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches. Rainfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&