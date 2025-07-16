MILTON, Del. — As the popularity of short-term rentals grows in some towns like Milton, so do concerns and support about their impact on neighborhoods and communities.
Last month, Milton officials introduced new rules for short-term rentals, defined as stays of 30 days or less, including licensing requirements and occupancy limits. Now, the town council is asking the planning and zoning commission to weigh in on whether further restrictions are needed, including where such rentals should be allowed.
The issue has divided some locals.
"I think it should be up to the owners of the property," said Inez Ruark. "And if there are any complaints, then it's up to them to correct them or else just stop doing it. But knock on wood, we've had no problem."
Others disagree and say short-term rentals should face stricter oversight.
CoastTV spoke with one Milton local who says she's totally against short-term rentals, and she hopes the town implements more rules on them.
Still, some believe the rentals benefit the community.
"I think it's good for the restaurants and everything,” said Georgia Jennings. “It's a tourist town. It's crowded in the summer, but during the rest of the year, it's not too bad for the locals."