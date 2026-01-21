MILTON, Del. - The Milton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man involved in a shoplifting case at the Family Dollar store on Broadkill Road.

The theft happened on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 7:12 p.m. at the store located at 122 Broadkill Road. According to Milton Police, a man entered the store and took several items, including sodas and snacks, before leaving.

The man is described as wearing a green jacket, black hoodie and a black beanie. He entered the store with three other people, who left shortly after entering and were not seen taking any items.

Anyone with information about the theft or the identity of the man is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 302-684-8547.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you