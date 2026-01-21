MILTON, Del. - The Milton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man involved in a shoplifting case at the Family Dollar store on Broadkill Road.
The theft happened on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 7:12 p.m. at the store located at 122 Broadkill Road. According to Milton Police, a man entered the store and took several items, including sodas and snacks, before leaving.
The man is described as wearing a green jacket, black hoodie and a black beanie. He entered the store with three other people, who left shortly after entering and were not seen taking any items.
Anyone with information about the theft or the identity of the man is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 302-684-8547.