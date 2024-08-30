MILTON, Del. — The Milton Police Department has issued a statement saying they have no connection to a fundraising letter circulating in the community, which requests donations allegedly to provide local officers with lifesaving bulletproof vests and training.
The letter, sent by the United States Deputy Association (USDSA), a non-profit organization, asks recipients to contribute money to support the Milton Police Department. However, the Milton Police Department has clarified that it is not connected or linked with the USDSA.
The solicitation letter also implies that police officers in the Milton area are in dire need of equipment and training, stating "Our police are under siege. Please help provide our police officers with lifesaving bulletproof vests and training."