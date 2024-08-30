Milton Police

The Milton Police Department has clarified that it is not affiliated with a fundraising letter from the United States Deputy Association.

The letter, sent by the United States Deputy Association (USDSA), a non-profit organization, asks recipients to contribute money to support the Milton Police Department. However, the Milton Police Department has clarified that it is not connected or linked with the USDSA.

USDSA

United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association letter. (Milton Police Department)

The solicitation letter also implies that police officers in the Milton area are in dire need of equipment and training, stating "Our police are under siege. Please help provide our police officers with lifesaving bulletproof vests and training."

