SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sarah McBride (D), could make history as the first transgender woman elected to Congress. If elected, McBride would become the first openly transgender member of Congress, a milestone in the representation of gender diversity in U.S. politics.
Camp Rehoboth, a prominent LGBTQ+ community resource in Rehoboth Beach. Matty Brown, Camp Rehoboth's communications manager, shared the organization’s thoughts on these attack signs against McBride. "These acts are disappointing," Brown continued, "This reaffirms that this is a call to action for gender diversity."
Photos of more signs attacking McBride have been seen in northern Delaware. CoastTV reached out to the Department of Elections regarding these signs but has yet to receive a response.
Jeffery Rosen, a Rehoboth Beach local says there's no room for gender politics. "There is an amendment that says there can be no discrimination on the basis of sex, and that’s the law of the land," Rosen said. "It’s irrelevant; it’s like the color of her hair, it shouldn’t matter."
CoastTV reached out to the McBride Campaign about these signs and they declined to comment.