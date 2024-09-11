Milton Town Hall

MILTON, Del. - At the Milton Town Council Sept. 9, another consecutive property tax increase was approved. It was just last year that the town approved raising the tax by 9 percent. 

The town said that the 29 percent approved for the 2025 budget would cost the average home an extra $300 a year. 

The vote on the hike ended in 6-1, the one being against it was Councilman Scotty Edler who had proposed a plan for a smaller increase over a longer period of time. 

This increase would take affect on homes within Milton town limits Oct. 1 when bills are due.

