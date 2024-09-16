MILTON Del.- The Milton Town Council showed support for an application for the Outdoor, Parks and Trails grant, to fund improvements to the Rails to Trails Phase II pathway, between Federal and Lavinia Streets and the Governor's Walk.
The grant would cover $18,000, with $9,000 in matching funds from the town. The town Manager, is authorized to submit the application and manage the project, if approved. The town would like to add three exercise stations and replace the wooden benches with five aluminum benches.