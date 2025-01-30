MILTON Del.- The deadline to register for Milton’s 2025 Municipal Election is Thursday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m. People who live in Milton and meet the eligibility requirements must register in person at Town Hall before the deadline to cast their vote in the upcoming election.
This year’s election will determine the town’s mayor and two council members, all serving three-year terms. The candidates for mayor are John R. Collier and Lee Revis-Plank. Running for Town Council are Tom Arkinson, Robert Gray and Alan Pongratz.
To be eligible to vote, individuals must:
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Be at least 18 years old
- Have lived in Milton for at least 30 days
- Not have been adjudged mentally incompetent
- Not be incarcerated for a felony conviction
Applicants must provide proof of identity and address, such as a driver’s license, utility bill, or lease agreement, when registering.
Town Hall is open for voter registration Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Absentee ballots are available for registered voters who complete an affidavit by Feb. 28, and all completed ballots must be returned by 6 p.m. on March 1.
The 2025 Milton Municipal Election will take place on March 2.