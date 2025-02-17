MILTON, Del. - Milton's Planning and Zoning Commission is preparing to submit an advisory report to the Town Council for short term rental regulations.
Discussions about short term rental regulations began on Jan. 21. This comes after years of operating without any rules governing the practice.
At this time, those who visit Milton can rent homes for as long or as short as they would like.
As you scroll online looking for the perfect short term rental in Historic Downtown Milton, you may find a rental owned by Alex Delmar.
However, her property could face new regulations from the Town. Delmar says a major concern for her is the possibility of a rental tax that we often see in resort town like Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach.
"For someone like me, I actually probably would stop doing vacation rental or I would certainly have to change how I make my place available," said Delmar.
Delmar says rental owners don't pocket as much money as people may think.
Mayor John Collier says concerns initially came from locals, pushing Town leadership decided to explore their options.
"This was just for the fact we've had one unit that was bonded by an investor for that sole purpose, and we figure it's time to be ahead of it instead of getting behind it, that's all," said Collier.
Mayor Collier shared what some of those concerns were.
"Everybody's heard the nightmares about short term rentals, particularly in the tourist towns and they become party houses and things like that."
Collier explained that Town leadership and locals both feel that the Town shouldn't be majority rental properties.
"We're a family oriented community and we want to remain that way."
While the regulations are rumored to resemble The City of Lewes and its regulations, Mayor Collier hopes it best serves the Town of Milton.
"Actually it's a common practice amongst small municipalities. They look at everybody to see how they do it and what did they do. I prefer to do our own work, our own research because not everything that works in another community will work here," Collier shared.
Delmar just hopes the outcome will benefit rental owners and those with concerns.
"I do think it's really important that when they're making these decisions about how they're going to change the rules or impose the rules, that they first consider what they're actually trying to do," Delmar explained.
Delmar also says she gave long term rental a chance, but it didn't work out for her.
"I did try to have a local person be here longer term and he didn't pay his rent. I just honestly can't afford to subsidize someone else who's not paying their rent," said Delmar.
She also suggested affordable and workforce housing would be helpful and could work hand in hand with vacation rentals.
Milton's Planning and Zoning Commission will share their advisory report at their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18.