MILLSBORO, Del. - A new mini golf course and ice cream parlor could soon be coming to Mitchell Street, as Lewes Dairy moves forward with plans to expand family-friendly attractions in Millsboro.
Dan Meaney, vice president of Hy-Point Farms, said the company is seeking final approvals to add a dairy-themed mini golf course alongside an ice cream parlor at the Lewes Dairy property. Hy-Point Farms acquired Lewes Dairy in 2013.
“We were looking at what we could do with the property,” Meaney said. “We originally had the ice cream parlor approved, but we wanted to see how we could draw more people to the property and do something that would be beneficial for the community.”
Meaney said the goal is to open in late spring or early summer, with May being the ideal target. While the conditional use has already been approved by Millsboro Town Council, the final plan needs to be approved and is scheduled for the March Town Council meeting.
“I have to do another approval for the final plans, but I we don't foresee a problem.” said Meaney.
The farm said the project is designed with families in mind, especially as Millsboro continues to grow.
“There's a lot of young families coming around the area, and I think the kids need to have something to do that's outside," said Meaney. "The one thing the town lacks is out recreation and you know, this could be one of the steps to getting more and more of that type of thing in the area.”
In addition to mini golf, the ice cream parlor is expected to have a classic dairy bar feel.
“We're thinking of like an old style dairy bar type style, outside, something that people can enjoy outside or inside, can close it off and it's a little picnic area as well,” Meaney said. “So, trying to provide some affordable outdoor fun for families.”
The mini golf course will feature an educational component focused on Delaware’s dairy industry, with a course design centered entirely on dairy themes.
“We want to focus on educating, you know, while kids can have fun, they can also learn a little bit about dairy production and the dairy process and everything dairy in Delaware,” Meaney said.
That includes dairy history, milk processing and the benefits of pasteurization and whole milk. The dairy company also plans to hire people with intellectual disabilities to help staff the new attractions.
“We sponsored the Special Olympics, and we have a special Olympian who's employed at Hy-Point and we're looking to do the same thing down there,” Meaney said.
Proposed operating hours for both the mini golf course and ice cream parlor are expected to be around 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., though Meaney said those hours could be adjusted once operations begin.