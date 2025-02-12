MILLSBORO, Del.- A car veered off John J. Williams Highway and into a marsh Tuesday night.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, and an EMS unit from the Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene around 8:58 p.m. after an Apple Watch Automatic Crash Notification reported the incident.
Officials said a black Dodge Caravan was traveling east on John J. Williams Highway when it left the road and ended up in the marshy area.
The crash notification indicated three adults and two children were inside the vehicle, with at least one person potentially injured.
Emergency crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and assist occupants, using ladders to reach the van and cutting through vegetation to create a safe exit. All five people were transported to nearby medical facilities for evaluation.
Delaware State Fire Police shut down John J. Williams Highway during the response. DSP are investigating the crash.