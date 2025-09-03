DOVER, Del. - House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown and Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola on Wednesday announced appointments to two special legislative committees tasked with reviewing Delaware’s first statewide property reassessment in over 40 years.
The bipartisan panels will hold public hearings this fall to examine the reassessment process, explore potential tax relief and consider legislative reforms.
“There are still a lot of unanswered questions,” Minor-Brown said. “These committees are about finding answers and building a roadmap for the next legislative session.”
Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend said appointees bring a balance of geographic and policy expertise. “We’re ready to dig in and make real recommendations for Delawareans,” he said.
This comes after Democratic leaders in the Delaware General Assembly announced the formation of bipartisan special committees to investigate the statewide property reassessment.
From September through November, there will be four hearings. The committee says they will address the recent reassessment, what future reassessments and tax structures look like, Delaware property taxes and reassessments and education funding.
Recommendations are expected before the 2026 legislative session.