MARYLAND -Governor Wes Moore (D) has introduced the Vax Act as part of his 2026 legislative agenda, aiming to protect and expand vaccine access in Maryland in response to rollbacks in federal vaccine policy under the Trump administration.
The proposed legislation would give Maryland’s health secretary the authority to issue official immunization recommendations that are independent of federal government directives. It is a response to recent federal decisions, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's move on Jan. 5 to reduce the number of recommended childhood vaccines from 18 to 11.
“The federal government’s rapid shifts and the unnecessary confusion surrounding vaccine policy put public health at risk,” said Moore. “In Maryland, we will continue to protect our people by ensuring our guidance is driven by proven science, not political headwinds.”
The Vax Act builds on several recent actions by the Moore-Miller Administration to safeguard access to immunizations. Moore previously signed legislation ensuring insurance providers continue covering all vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Another law expanded the authority of pharmacists to administer flu and COVID-19 vaccines to people age 3 and up without a prescription.
The proposed 2026 legislation would:
Grant the Maryland Department of Health secretary power to issue immunization, screening, and preventive health recommendations based on independent clinical evidence
Decouple Maryland’s vaccine policy from federal agencies, allowing federal guidance to be considered but not required
Anchor guidance to recommendations from respected medical organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
Guarantee insurance coverage and pharmacist administration of all recommended vaccines
“Vaccines remain one of the most powerful public health tools that we have to protect Marylanders and our communities against severe illness and preventable disease,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani.
According to the governor's office, in 2025 Maryland also launched a statewide adult vaccine program, providing free immunizations at local health departments for uninsured and underinsured adults aged 19 and older.
If passed, the Vax Act would represent a significant step in allowing Maryland to set its own course on vaccine access and preventive care amid shifting national policies.