MARYLAND - The Trump administration has taken steps to revoke a federal permit for U.S. Wind’s offshore wind project off the coast of Ocean City, drawing praise from Maryland Republicans but sharp criticism from Maryland Governor Wes Moore.
The controversial project, which would place more than 100 wind turbines off the Delmarva coastline, has long faced opposition from Ocean City officials, residents, vacationers and business leaders.
On Aug. 22, attorneys representing the Trump administration signaled in U.S. District Court in Delaware that they plan to vacate the project's approval. That message was then reinforced on Aug. 25 when the administration notified the court in Maryland of its intention to reverse the permit, that of which was granted under the Biden administration.
House Republicans in Maryland issued a statement applauding the move, calling the offshore wind farm “a bad idea” and warning of environmental and economic consequences if the project proceeds.
“It is time for Maryland to stop wasting taxpayer and ratepayer money on this bad idea that was never going to come to fruition,” said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel. “Offshore wind energy is incredibly expensive, environmentally damaging to fragile ecosystems, and would have considerable negative impacts on the Ocean City community.”
Delegate Wayne Hartman, who represents Ocean City, echoed those concerns, saying, “this project threatened our tourism economy, our real estate values, and our commercial fishing industry. It threatened our marine life as a whole and specifically our horseshoe crab population, which is vital to the medical field.”
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan also praised the Trump administration’s actions. “This action acknowledges the validity of our objections and represents a major step in protecting our community, our coastal environment, our commercial and recreational fishing industries and the future of Ocean City,” he said.
However, Gov. Moore denounced the administration’s decision, warning it could derail a $1 billion investment in Maryland’s clean energy future. “Canceling a project set to bring in $1 billion in investment, create thousands of good-paying jobs in manufacturing, and generate more Maryland-made electrical supply is utterly short-sighted,” Moore said in a statement released Monday evening.
“Few if any other technologies represent such potential for utility-scale energy generation without adding the harmful public effects of climate pollution,” Moore said.
“To choose a path away from offshore wind is for the Trump administration to admit that it cares more about satisfying his promises to those who bankrolled his campaign than about what is in the best interest of Marylanders – or the country as a whole,” Moore noted.
The U.S. Wind project was previously backed by Maryland’s Board of Public Works, which Moore chairs.
The Trump administration is expected to file motions to vacate the permit by Sept. 12.