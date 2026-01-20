HARRINGTON, Del. — People heading to this summer’s Delaware State Fair will learn more about who will take the main stage. Fair organizers announced more on Tuesday at noon and plan to announce more in the coming weeks.
So far, country star Bailey Zimmerman, performing with Chandler Walters, has been announced, along with the Grammy-winning Christian pop duo For King and Country. Comedian and musician “Weird Al” Yankovic is also on the schedule, joined by Puddles Pity Party.
On Tuesday, Delaware State Fair officials announced multiple fair events on social media. On July 24th, the fair will host a Demolition Derby. On July 27th, Hudson Westbrook will perform with Braxton Keith. On Aug. 1, performances from Men at Work with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shonen Knife will take place.
More announcements are expected in the coming weeks as the fair rounds out its entertainment lineup.