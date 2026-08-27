MILFORD, Del. - A 29-year-old Millsboro man was seriously hurt Thursday morning after his Harley-Davidson motorcycle hit an SUV at the intersection of Shawnee Road and Abbotts Pond Road.
The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Aug. 27. The motorcycle was headed south on Shawnee Road and approaching Abbotts Pond Road as a Chevrolet Traverse was headed east on Abbotts Pond Road, according to Delaware State Police.
The investigation found the Traverse stopped at the stop sign at Shawnee Road but failed to stay stopped and pulled into the motorcycle’s path. DSP said the motorcycle then struck the driver’s side rear of the Traverse, throwing the motorcycle rider from the bike.
The Millsboro man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The Traverse driver, a 66-year-old Houston woman, was also taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. She was cited for failure to remain stopped.
According to the Carlisle Fire Company, crews responded around 5:50 a.m. to a crash involving one vehicle and a motorcycle near Shawnee Road and Abbotts Pond Road.
The fire company said two patients were transported. One patient with minor injuries was taken to Bayhealth Sussex, while another patient considered a higher priority was flown to Christiana Hospital.
Delaware State Police is investigating the crash.