MILLSBORO, Del. - On Thursday afternoon, two cars crashed on Mount Joy Road near Maryland Camp Road in Millsboro, prompting a multi-agency emergency response and a temporary road closure.

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company said it was called to the scene around 1:53 p.m. on Jan. 15 for a reported crash involving possible entrapment. When emergency responders arrived, they found a green Buick Enclave and a black Ford F-150 pickup truck with significant damage from a side-impact crash.

The fire department said initial alerts also brought Sussex County paramedics, the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit’s Trooper 2, and rescue support from the Millsboro Fire Company. Indian River Fire Company crews from both the Oak Orchard and Long Neck stations responded, along with the Delaware State Fire Police.

Crews worked to stabilize both cars and confirmed there was actually no entrapment said Indian River. Emergency teams also managed patient care, cleaned up car fluids and debris and directed traffic around the scene. Mount Joy Road was closed during the response.

The Delaware State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. 

