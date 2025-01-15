REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The Blood Bank of Delmarva and Movies at Midway are teaming up for the second annual National Blood Donor Month blood drive, set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the theater located on Coastal Highway.
All donors who participate will receive a free movie ticket as a thank-you for their contribution.
“Movies at Midway is part of the community, and we wanted to help out the Blood Bank of Delmarva during a difficult collection time, namely winter,” said Movies at Midway General Manager Brooke Lowe. “We’re happy to provide a venue to BBD and make it convenient for local residents of Rehoboth Beach and vicinity to donate blood. Plus, you get a free movie ticket for your time.”
January is National Blood Donor Month, the observance was first proclaimed by President Richard Nixon in January 1970.
BBD say the winter months present unique challenges for blood donations because of holiday travel, seasonal illnesses and inclement weather, all of which lead to lower donor turnout. They remind people that blood donors can give every 56 days, while platelet donors can donate twice a month.
Blood transfusions are vital for cancer patients, accident and trauma victims, newborns and their mothers, transplant recipients and others. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion.