SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University will open the Museum of Eastern Shore Culture at 218 W. Main St. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The museum will showcase a range of exhibits, including decoys from the SU Permanent Collection by renowned carvers Lem and Steve Ward, along with contemporary works by local artists, SU students and faculty.
Curator Raye-Valion Gillette emphasized that the museum will embrace a wide spectrum of regional traditions, featuring exhibits on Native American artifacts, Eastern Shore landscape art and quilts from the Edward H. Nabb Research Center. The museum is supported by grants from Maryland Humanities and the Maryland Heritage Area Authority.
The museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission for all visitors.