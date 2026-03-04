PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, Md.- People living near Naval Air Station Patuxent River are being notified about scheduled nighttime flight training set for March 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Officials say pilots will conduct Field Carrier Landing Practices, known as FCLPs, using a tiltrotor aircraft. The training simulates landings on an aircraft carrier and is designed to prepare pilots to safely land on a carrier deck.
The exercises involve a series of touch-and-go maneuvers, often referred to as “bounces.” During each approach, pilots carefully control airspeed, altitude and power to meet strict landing requirements within a narrow safety margin.
According to NAS Patuxent River, the training is critical to maintaining the precision and readiness of military service members. Landing on an aircraft carrier is considered one of the most challenging tasks in military aviation and requires frequent, intensive practice before deployment.
People who live there may notice higher noise levels during the two-hour training window.
NAS Patuxent River said steps are taken during all testing and training operations to reduce the effect on surrounding communities.