MARYLAND - The National Aquarium has named Jennifer Driban as its new president and CEO, with her appointment taking effect July 1.
Driban assumes the permanent leadership role after serving as the Aquarium's interim president and CEO since 2025. She joined the organization in 2016 and has held several senior leadership positions, including chief mission officer and vice president of government affairs, said the organization.
“I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the National Aquarium’s next president and CEO as well as the first female leader in the organization’s history,” said Driban. “For the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside an extraordinary team of staff and volunteers and a dedicated board of directors.
The National Aquarium has a Stranding Response Center in Ocean City Maryland. Volunteers recently released nine sea turtles back into the ocean on 40th street after six months of rehabilitation.
The aquarium said Driban has helped shape its public policy and advocacy efforts while overseeing conservation education and programs, government affairs and guest engagement.
Before joining the Aquarium, Driban held leadership roles with Maryland state and local governments and served on the senior staff of U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, where she worked with Maryland's congressional delegation.
Outside of the Aquarium, Driban serves on the boards of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, Waterfront Management Authority and AZA Action. She also participates in several community nonprofit organizations.
Driban earned bachelor's and MBA degrees through Towson University and the University of Baltimore. She lives in Baltimore with her family.