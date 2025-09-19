REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Chris Galanty and Susan Stewart were sworn in Friday as members of the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners, following their victories in the city’s municipal election.
Both new commissioners expressed enthusiasm about taking office and outlined their early priorities.
"I’m full of excitement. I’m ready to hit the ground running," Galanty said. "I think the skills that I bring to the position being an urban planner, community activist, and businessman are a complementary set of skills that will be an asset to the Board of Commissioners."
Stewart led the three-candidate race with 849 votes, followed by Galanty with 806. Jeffrey Goode received 314 votes.
Galanty added that he plans to focus on community outreach, transparency, and collaboration with both citizens and fellow commissioners.
"The parking season, which currently goes from May 15 to Sept. 15, is potentially something we’ll be discussing more over the next year," he said. "In addition, there are issues with maximizing our infrastructure opportunities for additional parking."
While declining to comment on ongoing litigation involving the city manager Taylour Tedder’s hiring process and salary, Galanty emphasized a commitment to open governance and said he will push for transparency.
Stewart, a lawyer who has served on the city’s Planning Commission and stormwater task forces, said she is ready to contribute her expertise and help foster unity.
"I’m feeling excited. Ready to get to work," she said. "I have a really deep understanding of building and licensing and some of the challenges faced by developers in the city."
Stewart said she wants to help the city move forward constructively. "I’m really eager to help bring the city back together, heal some of the divisiveness," she said.
She also addressed concerns about compliance with open government laws, stating, "The answer to how you don’t violate FOIA is you don’t violate FOIA."
Although Stewart was not on the commission at the time, she voiced confidence in City Manager Taylour Tedder, saying, "I think Taylour Tedder is doing a spectacular job, and I think it’s critical for us as a city to get behind him. So this investment we made can pay off."
Their swearing-in comes as a lawsuit challenging the hiring of City Manager Taylour Tedder moves forward in Delaware’s Chancery Court. In a late May ruling, a judge found that plaintiffs a group of local homeowners have a viable claim that the city may have violated its charter during the hiring process.