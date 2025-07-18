NEWARK, Del. - Sports fans in Delaware have a big year ahead of them.
The University of Delaware has entered the Conference USA athletic conference. As of July 1, the Fightin' Blue Hens have 14 of their 22 varsity teams in the conference, bumping its membership up to 11 universities.
The other teams will be affiliates in leagues such as the Atlantic Sun, Atlantic 10, Mid-American Conference, The Summit League and Atlantic Hockey America.
According to the university, one of the most exciting things about this change is that the University of Delaware’s image will be boosted, reaching all over the United States. At least five football games will be seen across the nation on CBS Sports and ESPN’s network of stations.
"This is going to bring a ton of exposure, not only to UD, but the state of Delaware and the 302 as a whole," Assistant Director of Communications and Creative Services Ed LeFurge told CoastTV. "I mean, you're talking about nationally televised games from Delaware Stadium, you're talking about 18,000 fans packing Delaware Stadium to support the Blue Hens."
With this conference induction comes more opportunity. LeFurge went on to say that, although Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania are likely to remain hotbeds for recruiting, the university may be able to cast a wider net for certain sports.
"I think as a whole, the university is going to be able to recruit kids from places that it traditionally probably hasn't," LeFurge said. "This is really a big move and a lot of people think that it's just an athletics move, but it's really a move for the university as a whole. Showing off one of the best public institutions in this country is going to be something that will hopefully draw more students, hopefully more student athletes, and will continue to help the university as a whole continue to grow."
The university's athletic community won't be the only one enjoying a wider reach. According to UDaily, Blue Hens fans can now play as UD on EA Sports College Football 26.
In addition to a larger football audience, the athletic department says the UD men’s and women’s basketball teams will also have the opportunity to play nationally televised games thanks to a media rights agreement between CUSA, CBS Sports and ESPN.
With all eyes on Delaware, it's no surprise the university is popping up everywhere. For the first time, the University of Delaware will have a women's ice hockey team. In the rink, it's Blue Hens and Flyers as UD's women's hockey team has become the first women's college team to have a partnership with an NHL franchise.
Make sure to catch all the Blue Hen action throughout this year; it should be one for the books in Delaware history.