DELAWARE — The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is working to keep schools safer for students and teachers. With that in mind, DEMA has launched the Delaware School Safety Center, which expands the state’s Comprehensive School Safety Program.
The goal of the new initiative is to support school safety planning and response efforts through a central hub of training, resources, and best practices.
The center’s new website offers schools and families access to tools and tips for safety planning.
“Ensuring a safe learning environment for every Delaware student is a shared priority of the highest importance,” said Joshua Bushweller, Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security.
“The DSSC represents a collaborative effort to support educators and first responders, and to engage students and parents in building safe and resilient school communities,” said DEMA Director A.J. Shall.
The Comprehensive School Safety Program was established in 2012. The program requires all public and charter schools in Delaware to maintain emergency plans and conduct training, lockdown drills, and tabletop exercises.
The new center also offers Behavioral Threat Assessment training, along with secure case management software to help schools document, collaborate, and follow up on potential threats.
“The Delaware School Safety Center is designed to prevent school-based incidents by preparing the education community to work with community partners to effectively mitigate and manage crises,” said DSSC Executive Director Joey Melvin.
“Nothing is more important than student safety, because students learn, and teachers are able to teach when they feel safe. Safety doesn’t happen by accident; it happens by design. That’s why the launch of the Delaware School Safety Center matters so much,” said Secretary of Education Cindy Marten.
In addition to training and planning tools, the DSSC provides support in three key areas:
After-school events – Guidance for safely managing extracurriculars, sports, and community gatherings.
Law enforcement training – Updated training for school resource officers and constables focused on safety planning, relationship-building, and de-escalation.
Safety assessments – On-site physical assessments by trained professionals to identify vulnerabilities and recommend improvements.