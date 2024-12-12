OCEAN CITY, Md. — The newly announced Boardwalk Rock Festival, set to debut in May, will feature an all-star lineup, including Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Nickelback, and more. The event promises to make waves in Ocean City as it joins the town’s spring calendar, taking the place of Springfest and Ocean’s Cruisin, which have been rescheduled to avoid overlap.
The town expects the newly announced festival to mirror the success of events like Ocean’s Calling and Country Calling. Local resident Kait Burke shared her thoughts, reflecting on her experience with Ocean’s Calling:
“It was great. I thought it was a very well-run festival and went smoothly. Everything was very accessible. I love that you can access the boardwalk while you're at the show and everything, so we really liked it,” Burke said.
Excitement for Boardwalk Rock is growing, but the festival’s arrival hasn’t been without controversy. Some locals expressed concerns online, worried the new event might overshadow long-standing traditions.
The Ocean City Chamber of Commerce sees the festival as a strategic move to bolster the local economy during a slower season. Chamber Director Amy Thompson explained:
“I’ve heard business owners specifically asking, like, ‘Hey, we need some help early in the season because winter obviously is lower volume.’ So having a big event like this early in the season is fantastic.”
Burke agrees, noting the potential benefits for local businesses:
“I think especially in springtime when there's not a whole lot going on before the summer crowds come in, it could definitely help out,” she said.
Springfest and Ocean’s Cruisin have been moved to new dates to avoid conflict, with the town aiming to keep events of this scale spaced out. Officials hope the addition of Boardwalk Rock will fill hotels and drive business during a traditionally quieter period.
For those eager to secure their spot at the inaugural Boardwalk Rock Festival, pre-sale tickets will be available online starting tomorrow at 10 a.m.