LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Fire Department and the Greater Lewes Foundation have created a fundraising foundation to better support Lewes fire and EMS needs.
As Sussex County grows, the demand for first responders increases. The Greater Lewes Foundation notes that in 2025, the department responded to 1,211 fire and rescue calls and 6,721 emergency calls.
The Greater Lewes Foundation says the goal of this fundraising foundation is to obtain a new source of funds to support the department, while continuing to make the most of the existing funds.
Lewes Fire Department Fire Chief Robbie Stephens says community support is crucial.
“The Fire Department has long been self-sufficient through its appeals and auxiliary support,” said Fire Chief Robbie Stephens. “However, the high costs to provide Fire/rescue call response and EMS services to the expanding Lewes service area require a greater level of public support.”
GLF officials say the new Lewes Fire Department Foundation will serve as a GLF-dedicated fund, and will receive guidance from a separate board run and supported by GLF and leaders of the community.
“Due to rapidly rising Fire and EMS costs, 2026 will be the first year the Fire Department is unable to set aside a reserve, typically $1.5 to $2 million, for ongoing capital expenses including vehicles and personnel equipment,” explained Foundation Treasurer Bryan Pepper. “Our current reserve funds are earmarked for replacement vehicles already on order, and without more support, we will be facing a deficit starting at year-end.”
GLF tells CoastTV that the Lewes Fire Department is in need of upgraded and additional equipment, such as firetrucks and ambulances, to meet the demands of the exponentially growing area.