LEWES, Del. - The Cape May–Lewes Ferry fleet is one step closer to going green with the addition of a new diesel-hybrid vessel.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority has awarded a $78.6 million construction contract to SENESCO Marine LLC of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, to build a 75-car passenger and vehicle ferry.
The new ferry will eventually replace the MV Cape Henlopen, a diesel-powered vessel that has served the route for more than 40 years, connecting Lewes, Delaware, with Cape May, New Jersey.
“For sustainable ferry operations in the future, it’s imperative we make this necessary capital investment today,” Coppadge said. “The Ferry’s a critical piece of regional infrastructure and we’re proud of the Ferry’s heritage and link between two historic destinations. The new hybrid ferry is the start of the next chapter in the proud history of the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.” said DRBA Executive Director Joel Coppadge.
According to DRBA, the vessel will operate in hybrid and all-electric modes, reducing emissions and fuel consumption significantly. Annual emissions reductions are expected to include 2,025 tons of carbon dioxide, 102.7 tons of nitrogen dioxide, 1.51 tons of fine particulate matter, 1.03 tons of hydrocarbons, and 5 tons of carbon monoxide. Fuel use is projected to drop by 35 percent.
“The Cape May – Lewes Ferry is a vital transportation link and an economic catalyst for the southern regions of Delaware and New Jersey. Hundreds of thousands of people rely on our year-round service to get them safely across to work, visit loved ones, get to that vacation destination or to avoid the hassle of highway congestion," said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. "By moving forward with our vessel modernization effort, we’re ensuring that future generations will continue to enjoy a break from the ordinary aboard the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.”
The $78.6 million contract includes a $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The board action to award the contract, which is subject to the New Jersey and Delaware Governors’ ten-day review and consent period, took place at the bi-state agency’s monthly meeting on Nov. 18 said DRBA.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, with the ferry entering service in the summer of 2029.