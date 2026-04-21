MILTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced new lane closure schedules for the ongoing SR 1 and SR 16 overpass project, beginning Friday, May 1.
Drivers on Route One can expect nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Additional closures are permitted Friday through Sunday from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
On Route 16, DelDOT says lane closures will take place during the day Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nighttime closures are also scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., along with weekend closures from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
DelDOT says these closure schedules will remain in place through the completion of the project, which is now expected in summer 2026.
Traffic has shifted into its final configuration, including the opening of the Route 1 overpass above Route 16, allowing drivers to drive north without stopping at a traffic signal. The project began in 2022 to improve safety at what had been one of the most crash-prone intersections along the Route 1 corridor. The southbound part of the overpass has been open for about a year.
Construction crews continue work along Route 16 and the ramps as part of the more than $40 million project.