LEWES, Del. - Drivers now have a new way to travel between Janice Road and Nassau Road without crossing Route 1 as part of the ongoing Minos Conaway roadwork project.
The newly opened lane runs under the Nassau Bridge, connecting the Janice Road roundabout to Nassau Road. Drivers say the new connection is a welcome change after more than a year of construction.
The new lane eliminates the need for drivers to use some of the crossovers along Route 1, which some have described as dangerous.
"That was scary at times using the crossovers. And you know if you're if your car just hiccup a little bit you're in trouble," said Richard Dziak.
Drivers heading south on Route 1 can also use the newly built Nassau Exit 40 and the new lane to turn around on Route 1.
For some drivers, like Patti Cloherty, the new connection will significantly reduce their commute by eliminating the need to use back roads.
"It's going to take a lot of time off my commute" said Cloherty, "So now I can just go right underneath. I'm so excited about this."
Perri Carrow, who used the new lane, praised the Delaware Department of Transportation for making improvements to the roadway.
"I'm glad Del Dot's thinking ahead and doing these things. People really complain about a lot of what they do, but they're trying," Carrow said.
For now, the new lane only provides access to Nassau Road as New Road is being realigned.
DelDOT expects both lanes of traffic to open around mid-January, weather permitting.