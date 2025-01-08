BERLIN, Md.- The Town of Berlin has signed a 10-year lease for a new municipal parking lot at West and Washington streets, owned by the Esham Family.
The town says this project is part of its efforts to improve parking and support downtown business growth. The first two years will be funded by American Rescue Plan funds. Meanwhile the town still needs to establish a long-term funding strategy.
Mayor Zack Tyndall emphasized the lot’s importance for increasing parking capacity, "This investment will help strengthen an already vibrant business district and encourage further growth and reinvestment in our community.”
The parking lot will also play a key role in accommodating the changing landscape of Berlin’s downtown area.
“As properties begin to include more residential opportunities above their commercial buildings, this municipal lot will offer an essential resource to meet the demand for residential parking,” said Tyndall.
The lease was negotiated with help from the Mayor's Parking Subcommittee, comprised of Councilmembers Jay Knerr and Steve Green.