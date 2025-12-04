WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Commissioners re-elected Commissioner Theodore J. Elder for president and elected Commissioner Madison J. Bunting, Jr. to serve as vice president on Dec. 2. 2025.
Commissioner Elder represents the Western District and is currently serving his third term. He was first elected to the Worcester County Board of Commissioners in 2014. He also served as vice president from 2017 through 2018 and from 2019 through 2022. Commissioner Elder has been serving as president since December 2024.
He is currently representing the board as a voting member of the Tri-County Council (TCC) for the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland and as a member of the Health Planning Advisory Council.
Apart from the County Board of Commissioners, Elder is a retired Worcester County bus contractor, where he served as the Bus Contractor’s Association president for 20 consecutive terms. He and his late wife, Joyce, have three children, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Commissioner Bunting was elected to the board in 2010 to represent the Northern District and he is currently serving his fourth term in office. He previously served as president for three years from 2014-2016 and as vice president from 2022-2024. Commissioner Bunting is a retired professional land surveyor, and he owned and operated his own surveying and land planning business for 18 years.
He represents the commissioners on the Commission for Aging, the Water and Sewer Advisory Committee, and the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Legislative Committee.
Commissioner Bunting also served on the Ocean Pines Comprehensive Planning Committee and is a current member of the Bishopville-St. Martins Neck Association. He is the proud father of two grown children, Lucinda and Madison, III, and he has one granddaughter, Cienna. Him and his wife Elisabeth, live in Bishopville.
The current board was elected to serve the 2022-2026 term.