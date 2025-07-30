New security rules announced ahead of 100th Chincoteague Pony Swim

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - As the Chincoteague Pony Swim celebrates its 100th anniversary this summer, town officials have announced updated security measures following "online threats" mentioned by the mayor.
Visitors are encouraged to allow themselves extra time for this year’s events, as added security screenings will be in place. According to officials, all items will be subject to search.
In a social media post on March 29, Chincoteague Mayor Denise Bowden cited "online threats" as the reason behind the new security rules. She described the situation as unprecedented and said, “Never before has this event had a credible threat such as we have now.”
On Jan. 17, Mayor Bowden and local law enforcement acknowledged a threat directed at the 100th anniversary of the Pony Swim. The new security restrictions are:
Absolutely not allowed
Coolers
Umbrellas
Glass containers
Bags or backpacks
Notable exceptions
Clear vinyl, plastic, or PVC bags or backpacks
One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc or similar)
Small clutch or belt bags that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap. These may be carried separately or inside a clear plastic bag
Discouraged items
Large water bottles
Thermoses