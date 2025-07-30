New security rules announced ahead of 100th Chincoteague Pony Swim

As the Chincoteague Pony Swim celebrates its 100th anniversary this summer, town officials have announced updated security measures to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - As the Chincoteague Pony Swim celebrates its 100th anniversary this summer, town officials have announced updated security measures following "online threats" mentioned by the mayor.

Visitors are encouraged to allow themselves extra time for this year’s events, as added security screenings will be in place. According to officials, all items will be subject to search.

In a social media post on March 29, Chincoteague Mayor Denise Bowden cited "online threats" as the reason behind the new security rules. She described the situation as unprecedented and said, “Never before has this event had a credible threat such as we have now.”

On Jan. 17,  Mayor Bowden and local law enforcement acknowledged a threat directed at the 100th anniversary of the Pony Swim. The new security restrictions are:

Absolutely not allowed

  • Coolers

  • Umbrellas

  • Glass containers

  • Bags or backpacks

Notable exceptions

  • Clear vinyl, plastic, or PVC bags or backpacks

  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc or similar)

  • Small clutch or belt bags that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap. These may be carried separately or inside a clear plastic bag

Discouraged items

  • Large water bottles

  • Thermoses

