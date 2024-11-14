Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor coastal flooding is forecast around the times of the morning high tide through the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 15/09 PM 6.1 0.4 1.4 None 16/09 AM 7.1 1.4 1.0 Minor 16/09 PM 5.5 -0.2 1.0 None 17/10 AM 6.9 1.2 0.8 Minor 17/10 PM 5.3 -0.4 1.0 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 15/08 PM 5.5 0.8 1.2 None 16/08 AM 6.4 1.8 0.7 Minor 16/09 PM 4.9 0.2 0.8 None 17/09 AM 6.2 1.5 0.6 Minor 17/10 PM 4.6 -0.0 0.6 None 18/10 AM 6.0 1.3 0.6 Minor &&