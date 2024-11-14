SELBYVILLE, Del. - After nearly a decade in development, the new Selbyville Public Library opened its doors Thursday to a crowd of hundreds who gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a first look at the modernized facility. The event, which began at 2 p.m., featured speeches from local officials, culminating in the official opening of the expanded library.
Located next to the previous library site, the new building is three times the size of its predecessor and boasts a range of enhancements designed to better serve the Selbyville community. With expanded collections, study rooms, meeting spaces, and a dedicated area for teenagers and children, the library aims to be a hub for both education and leisure. It also includes improved accessibility, energy-efficient features, and outdoor areas for community use.
“This library truly has something for everyone,” said Kelly Kline, Director of the Selbyville Public Library. “The best way to support your library is to use it. We hope that folks will come, check it out, and take a look around.”
The new facility features sections for all ages—from children’s and teen areas to dedicated spaces for adults—allowing for a wide range of programs and resources to meet community needs. It offers various services, from educational programming to entertainment options, reflecting the library's commitment to enhancing learning and engagement for all residents.
The library is open Monday through Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., inviting the public to explore and enjoy the newly upgraded space.